Rahul's elevation: Congress seeks more time for internal polls from EC

CWC has recently passed a resolution urging Rahul to become the party chief

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi appears to be in no hurry to take over the reins of the organisation from his mother and Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi as the grand old party has sought more time from the Election Commission to complete its internal polls. The move has come in the wake of the Election Commission urging the Congress to complete the internal elections by June 2017. Recently, the entire Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body, had passed a resolution urging Rahul to become the party chief. The leadership issue is not new and ...

Amit Agnihotri