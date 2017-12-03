Anshu Prakash: Turfed into battlefield of rules and egos

Anshu Prakash, new chief secretary in the Delhi government, will, hopefully contain (it can never end) the bickering between the elected city government, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the central government. A 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, he was in the Union rural development ministry as additional secretary and financial adviser when the decision was taken to post him as CS.

A prized position but not one marked by tranquillity and peace, especially under the current political ...