Anti-naxalism: Final battle would be fought in Chhattisgarh, says CM

Asserting that the final battle against the Naxals will be fought in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Raman Singh today said his government will not sit idle till there was peaceful development in the Bastar region.
He was replying to a discussion over adjournment motion notice in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on the recent Maoist attack in the state's Sukma district in which 25 CRPF jawans were killed.
The main opposition Congress had sought the discussion.
In his reply, the Chief Minister said, "The final battle against Naxalism in the country will be fought in Chhattisgarh. Anti-Naxal operations will continue in Bastar and the state government will not rest till there is peaceful development in Bastar for the betterment of the people."
"Maoists fear development. They do not like development of facilities like roads, bridges, health and education, but despite all odds the state government is working to ensure every kind of development in Bastar," he said.
"The incident in Burakpal in Sukma is definitely very painful as we have lost our brave soldiers," Singh said.
"The state government's policy against Naxalism is very clear. First, there is no compromise with terrorism and Naxalism. We will continue the fight to save democracy," he said.
"The construction of 57-kilometre long road connecting Sukma-Doranpal-Jagargunda is being carried out in collaboration with Central and state security forces. Our soldiers have achieved martyrdom while protecting the roads being built in Bastar zone....I would like to bow down to their martyrdom," the CM said.
"In the last one year in Bastar region, we have completed the construction of 200 km of roads. About 2000 km of roads are being built there. Police and security forces, including CRPF, ITBP, Cobra battalion, are working hard to protect the workers who are constructing the roads," he added.
The CM got emotional when he mentioned the Naxal attacks inJiramValley and Tadmetla in the past.
Earlier, moving the adjournment notice, Congress Legislative Party Leader TS Singhdeo and other party MLAs said that contrary to government's claims of elimination of Maoist problem in Bastar, the rebels were executing deadly attacks frequently.
Police intelligence machinery had collapsed and Naxals launched two attacks within 46 days which clearly showed police were not doing enough, Singhdeo added.
Meanwhile, the Congress members staged a walk-out from the House over a comment of BJP MLA Shivratan Sharma about the opposition party. However, they returned after Sharma concluded his speech.
