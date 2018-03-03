Anxious NDA's alliance partners to step-up demand for a full-time convenor

The demand for a convenor of the Democratic Alliance (NDA) had already been voiced earlier. However, after the BJP’s defeat in two by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, it is likely that alliance partners will step up the heat and demand a full time convenor. It used to be But after Nitish Kumar went into the NDA, Yadav was turfed out. has 16 parties in Parliament. However, also has 32 more parties that do not have any representation in Parliament. In the Lok Sabha, among the partners, the Shiv Sena has the maximum members, 18, after the BJP, followed by Telugu Desam Party, 16. Currently, BJP president Amit Shah carries out the job of reaching out to alliance partners.

The post of convener used to be crucial during the Atal Behari Vajpayee era. Samata Party leader George Fernandes remained convener for a long time.