Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Mein, 5 other MLAs suspended from PPA

In a fast-paced development, the Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) late Thursday night suspended Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister and five other party MLAs from the primary membership of the party temporarily with immediate effect for alleged anti-party activities.

The five other MLAs are Jambey Tashi (Lumla), Passang Dorjee Sona (Mechuka), Chow Tewa Mein (Chowkham), Zingnu Namchom (Namsai) and Kamlung Mossang (Miao).

president Kahfa Bengia in an order stated that by virtue of the power vested in him by the Constitution of the party and the resolution adopted in the state executive committee meeting held on December 20, the MLAs are placed under suspension temporarily from the primary membership with immediate effect pending initiation of disciplinary proceedings.

Bengia said prima facie he was satisfied with the proofs of their indulgence in gross "anti-party" activities.

The order further stated that with the suspension, Khandu ceased to be the leader of the Legislature Party.

He directed the party MLAs and functionaries not to attend any meeting called by Khandu and said that any member failing to comply with the order would have to face disciplinary action of the party.



Bengia, in a letter to Assembly Speaker T Norbu Thongdok requested him to declare the suspended MLAs as unattached members of the House and arrange separate sitting for them in the House.

He further requested the speaker to communicate the development to the governor.