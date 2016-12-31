Arunachal CM Prema Khandu suspended from PPA, joins BJP

In a new turn of events in the politically volatile state of Arunachal Pradesh, chief minister Pema Khandu, along with 32 other MLAs, on Saturday joined the (BJP).

Khandu, along with six other legislators, were suspended from (PPA) on Thursday evening. The suspension of the chief minister from his own party plunged the state into political instability. The PPA on Saturday chose Takam Pario to replace Khandu as the new chief minister.

The Khandu government has been in power since July 2016. Initially it was a Congress government but in September, Khandu along with almost all Congress legislators, to PPA and continued in power. Now, with PPA being a constituent of BJP-led North Eastern Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the saffron party too joined the Khandu government.

Khandu’s suspension on Thursday from PPA took many by surprise. The PPA anticipated another defection by Khandu as he, along with few MLAs of PPA, was inclining towards the BJP, and suspended him and six others. However, BJP threw its weight behind Khandu and made it clear that it would only support Khandu as the chief minister.

In a fresh turn of developments on Saturday, Khandu officially announced he has joined the BJP, along with 32 other PPA legislators.

Khandu said he took the decision to join the BJP in order to provide the state political stability as developmental works were getting affected due to the political tug-of-wars in Itanagar.

The BJP is now officially in power in and that too with two-thirds majority. Besides the 33 MLAs of PPA, BJP had 12 MLAs of its own and the support of two other independent MLAs as well.

Khandu’s move has left PPA with just 10 MLAs in the 60-member house. The politically instable has seen four chief ministers in past one year.