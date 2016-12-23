Arvind Kejriwal breaks bread with Delhi's former L-G

TRENDING ON BS
IANS  |  New Delhi 

A day after Delhi's Lt Governor Najeeb Jung resigned, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday morning met him at his residence in New Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, who was locked in a running battle with Jung for a long time, told reporters that the two met over breakfast.

Kejriwal, who had expressed his "surprise" at the sudden move, said Jung had not given him any new details for his decision. "He told me that he is resigning due to his personal reasons."

The meeting between the AAP leader and Jung lasted for about an hour.

Jung became the Lt Governor on July 9, 2013 when the Congress-led UPA was in power. The Narendra Modi government retained him even as it replaced most governors in the states.

Jung is a former IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He is also a former Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. He said he would return to his "first love" academics.

