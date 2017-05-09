Arvind Kejriwal is a fraud, will spend long time in jail: Subramanian Swamy

Amid the growing clamour for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation post Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra's corruption allegations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Tuesday asserted that Kejriwal was a fraud and would soon go to spend a long time in jail.

"Kejriwal is a fraud. He is a '420'. So, I think Kejriwal is making all these statements, because he has nothing to say in his defence. He is caught red handed. There are so many cases against him and is also facing defamation cases in Delhi courts. I am sure that Kejriwal is going to spend a long time in jail, beginning soon," Swamy told ANI.

Swamy, earlier on Sunday, said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should take suo motu cognizance of the matter as the Delhi Chief Minister would not resign unless corruption charges were proved.

"One cannot expect him to step down under moral responsibility, until he is given a clean chit. I think the CBI should take suo motu action," Swamy said.

Earlier in the day, the AAP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) suspended Mishra from the primary membership of the party.

Mishra, whose stunning allegations against Delhi Chief Minister threw the AAP into turmoil a day before said he would approach the CBI and lodge an FIR.

Mishra, who was sacked as Delhi cabinet minister on Saturday, reiterated his demand for a lie detector test on his allegations that he was an eyewitness to the Rs. 2 crore exchange between Kejriwal and Jain.