Arvind Kejriwal should quit as Delhi chief minister on moral grounds: BJP

Sacked minister Kapil Sharma accused Arvind Kejriwal of taking Rs 2 crore illegal cash

The unit of on Sunday demanded resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, who has been accused by AAP MLA and sacked minister Kapil Mishra of taking Rs 2 crore illegal cash, on



Manoj Tiwari, the city unit chief of the BJP, said Kejriwal should step down if he has any morality left with him, within hours of Mishra's stunning charges of corruption against Kejriwal and Health Minister



Tiwari said he would meet Lt Governor later in the day and urge for his intervention in the matter.



"In case Kejriwal doesn't resign, the Lt Governor should examine the possibility of recommending 'dismissal' of the AAP-led government to the President," Tiwari said in a press conference.



"Kejriwal should resign if has any morality left with him because Kapil Mishra, who was a minister in the government has accused him of corruption. I am going to meet the Lt Governor in this regard," he added.



Although Mishra made up his mind to become a witness of "AAP government's corruption" a little late, but he must be congratulated for his decision, Tiwari said.



"He was sacked after he raised the matter of Rs 2 crore being given to Kejriwal by Jain. He has also told the Lt Governor about this," the chief said.



A day after being dropped as a minister, Mishra on Sunday alleged that he saw Jain handing over Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal at his official residence.



He also alleged that Jain had told him about a "land deal" of Kejriwal's relative, worth "Rs 50 crore", that he had "settled", claiming that when the matter was brought to the knowledge of the he had termed it as a "lie".

Press Trust of India