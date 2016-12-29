Arvind Kejriwal to Amarinder Singh: So you fighting me, not Badals or drugs

In a rebuttal to Congress chief Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister on Thursday said he is not contesting the polls, so "your challenge is hollow".

"So, you are fighting me, not Badals/drugs. Badals also say they will fight against me. You and Badals wish to fight against me not against each other," Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, tweeted.

Captain earlier had in a tweet asked Kejriwal to say from where, which constituency was he contesting the polls so that he could fight Kejriwal.

"I am not fighting elections. So, your (Amarinder's) challenge is hollow," Kejriwal said.

He expressed both amusement and amazement at the Congress leader's choice as it included neither the sitting Chief Minister or his deputy Sukhbir Singh Badal, nor state Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

"We are fighting Badals/Majithia (Bikram Singh), who sunk in drugs. And you are fighting us, not them?" Kejriwal asked.

Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that AAP's legislator Jarnail Singh would contest against Chief Minister in Lambi in the 2017 assembly elections.