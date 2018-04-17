Modi vs Kejriwal on appointments 2.0: 9 AAP advisors sacked; 10 points

Arvind Kejriwal's troubles see no end. A month after the Delhi High Court reinstated 20 MLAs, who had been dismissed by the Election Commission, the Delhi government on Tuesday cancelled the appointment of nine advisors, including the one to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, after the Union Home Ministry said that these posts were "not sanctioned". According to an order issued by General Administration Department of the Delhi government, the MHA had written in its letter that these posts on which the appointees are officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and the chief minister.

"No prior approval of the central government has been taken for creation of said posts on which these persons have been appointed on the co-terminus basis," the order stated.



Dubbing Centre's move a conspiracy against AAP, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, "In their hurry to sack our advisors, Modi government did not even check their facts. Four of the nine have already left long time back. One of them - worked with me in 2016 for two and half months only at Re 1/pm salary (i.e. total Re 2.5/-).

Among the nine advisors whose appointment has been cancelled are Amardeep Tiwari (media advisor to law minister), Arunodya Prakash (media advisor to deputy chief minister), (advisor to finance minister), (media advisor to deputy chief minister).

Top 10 developments on the sacking of advisors, and reactions that follow

1. The nine include Atishi Marlena, the adviser to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who says, was appointed on a token monthly salary of just Re 1 to help the government improve education standards at schools.



ALSO READ: Delhi govt cancels appointment of nine advisors

2. "No prior approval of the Central Government has been taken for creation of said posts on which these persons have been appointed on co-terminus basis, which is a requirement as per Home Ministry's PM dated 3.9.1997," the Home Ministry said in an order.

3. tweeted terms of his appointment: "Where exactly is the MHA sacking me from? Here are the terms of appointment for those who wish to see," he tweeted. took Re 1 per month as salary from the Delhi government.

4. Modi government sacked aides to divert attention: spokesperson said, "Impressive diversionary tactics by the MHA, at the behest of BJP. To divert attention from spate of rapes, cash crunch etc, an opportune time to rake up non issues with like retrospective sacking for a post I held for 45 days in 2016 for a paltry sum of Rs.2.50/."





Impressive diversionary tactics by the MHA, at the behest of BJP. To divert attention from spate of rapes, cash crunch etc. an opportune time to rake up non issues with like retrospective sacking for a post I held for 45days in 2016 for a paltry sum of Rs2.50 - @raghav_chadha pic.twitter.com/7RV9f55lN2 — Delhi (@AAPDelhi) April 17, 2018

.@LtGovDelhi - What have you sacked @raghav_chadha from? Is it retrospective sacking? Do you also want to take back the Rs 2.50 that he might have got as honorarium?



I can send the money on his behalf if you want. pic.twitter.com/Z2l6cyRu23 — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) April 17, 2018

5. What the order read:

"No prior approval of the Central Government has been taken for creation of said posts on which these persons have been appointed on co-terminus basis, which is a requirement as per MHA’s OM dated 3.9.1997,” the GAD order said.

“Therefore, the creation of posts by Delhi Cabinet for accommodating these appointees is void ab-initio, being done by an agency not competent under the law to do so. Since the creation of these posts and subsequent appointments on these posts are not valid, all previous orders regarding creation of these posts and appointments made against them are hereby cancelled,” the order read.

6. The appointments cancelled included Atishi Marlena, advisor to Deputy Chief Minister; Arunoday Prakash, media advisor to Deputy CM; Amar Deep Tiwari, media advisor to Minister (Law); Rajat Tiwari, aide-de-camp Minister (Power, PWD, Health, Industries and Home); and Raghav Chaddha, advisor to Minister (Finance).

7. Manish Sisodia defends the appointments: Coming to the aid of his advisor, Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, "Narendra Modi govt wants to stop Atishi and others from working in the field of education, hence they are removing our advisors and consultants."

"Atishi is working with the government in just Re 1 per month," he tweeted.





Modi Govt's order to remove Delhi govt advisors is a conspiracy to derail education revolution in Delhi.



Real intention of the order is to paralyse our govt work, since no BJP govt has been able to deliver anything on education & health



1/n — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 17, 2018

No wonder why Modi govt decided to remove advisors like @AtishiMarlena -

an Stephenian who later studied at Oxford, then worked as Rhodes scholar, and then joined Delhi Education govt as advisor.

She was working with me on Re 1/pm salary for last 3 years.

2/n — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 17, 2018

BJP appoints babas as advisors

for huge salaries, spread hate & violence.



Our advisors excel in education & health. If BJP wants it can compare any of its govt in India with our govt on Health, Education, Power, Water, Social welfare etc etc



3/n — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Chief Minister why cannot he apologise to a constable for allegedly using the slang 'thulla' for policemen, when he has been seeking pardon from others like Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Justice Anu Malhotra said if Kejriwal is apologising to others for his remarks, why can't he do the same to the police officials and settle the matter.

His counsel said he would seek instructions from the chief minister on this, following which the court listed the matter for further hearing on May 29.

The court was hearing a plea by Kejriwal seeking quashing of a trial court order summoning him in a criminal defamation complaint filed by a constable.

9. Last month Delhi High Court reinstated 20 MLAs: In March, the Delhi High Court set aside the disqualification by the Election Commission of 20 of its MLAs from the Vidhan Sabha for holding offices of profit.

Immediately after the High Court's verdict, Kejriwal tweeted, “It is the triumph of truth. The elected representatives of Delhi were disqualified wrongfully. Delhi High Court has given justice to the people of Delhi.”

10. V K Jain resigns as the Advisor to Kejriwal: In March, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal accepted the resignation of V K Jain as the Advisor to Chief Minister Jain had resigned from the post citing personal reasons and family commitment, days after he was questioned by the city police in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at Kejriwal's residence.