Arvinder Singh Lovely who called Sheila Dikshit a 'burden' rejoins Congress

Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Saturday rejoined the party months after he quit to join the BJP. Lovely, who was a former minister in the Sheila Dikshit-led government, met party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence along with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken earlier.
He was welcomed back into the party by AICC incharge of Delhi unit PC Chacko along with Maken. Lovely's u-turn In April, 2017, a day after joining the BJP, former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely hit out at his one-time mentor and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, dubbing her as a "burden" on the Congress. He also hit out at Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, alleging that he loved "comfort" over hard work. "Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari spends nights in slums, whereas Maken campaigns in Lodhi Garden so that he could quickly go back home. He should give a thought to what he is doing," he said. Lovely said that he chose to be a "traitor" by joining the BJP which fights for the cause of soldiers, instead of being a burden on the Congress like Dikshit. Arvinder Singh Lovely is an opportunist Chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had then called him an opportunist, a claim rubbished by Lovely, who in turn said he joined the BJP because of his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
