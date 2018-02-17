Arvinder Singh Lovely who called Sheila Dikshit a 'burden' rejoins Congress

Former Delhi chief on Saturday rejoined the party months after he quit to join the Lovely, who was a former minister in the Sheila Dikshit-led government, met party chief at his residence along with Delhi chief Ajay Maken earlier.

He was welcomed back into the party by AICC incharge of Delhi unit PC Chacko along with Maken. Lovely's u-turn In April, 2017, a day after joining the BJP, former Delhi president hit out at his one-time mentor and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, dubbing her as a "burden" on the He also hit out at Delhi chief Ajay Maken, alleging that he loved "comfort" over hard work. "Delhi president Manoj Tiwari spends nights in slums, whereas Maken campaigns in Lodhi Garden so that he could quickly go back home. He should give a thought to what he is doing," he said. Lovely said that he chose to be a "traitor" by joining the which fights for the cause of soldiers, instead of being a burden on the like Dikshit. is an opportunist Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had then called him an opportunist, a claim rubbished by Lovely, who in turn said he joined the because of his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.