As crisis looms over grand alliance, Nitish to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Chief Minister is likely to meet Vice-President on Saturday evening as well as to attend a farewell dinner for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee, sources said.

According to a party source, the President is set to meet at 4 pm to discuss the present political situation in

The JD(U), and RJD are partners of Bihar's ruling Grand Alliance, which is in the throes of a political crisis due to the CBI raids on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's premises over an alleged benami land deal.

The JD(U), in its efforts to portray a corruption-free image, has demanded that Tejashwi Yadav quits, which has been rejected by the RJD and the

Talks between and Tejashwi Yadav last week do not seem to have smoothed the political ripples. Nitish Kumar's with comes days after President Sonia Gandhi spoke to the Chief Minister and to RJD chief Lalu Prasad in an effort to prevent a collapse of the ruling coalition.

Kumar will be in Delhi for four days. He will attend a farewell dinner for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday evening, as well as the oath taking ceremony of Ram Nath Kovind as new President on Tuesday.