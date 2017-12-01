Asaduddin Owaisi's MIM bags 29 seats in UP civic polls

-
ALSO READCongress wiped out in Amethi: Yogi on 'historic win' in UP civic polls BJP set to sweep UP civic polls; Congress fares poorly in Amethi UP civic poll results: BJP bags 14 of 15 declared mayoral seats PM Modi congratulates CM Yogi Adityanath for BJP show in UP civic polls UP civic polls: Congress faces drubbing in Amethi
-
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU