Asaduddin Owaisi's MIM bags 29 seats in UP civic polls

The (MIM) on Friday won 29 of the 78 seats it contested in the municipal elections.

The Hyderabad-headquartered party won 11 seats in Firozabad and three in Mahul Azamgarh. The party headed by also bagged two seats each in Sambhal, Amroha, Meerut and Baghput and one each in Dasna Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Bijnor, Allahabad and Sitapur.

According to sources, it finished second in the election for Ferozabad Mayor. Its candidate, Mashroom Fathima, polled 56,536 votes, pushing the Samajwadi Party to the third place. BJP's Nutan Rathore won the seat with nearly 99,000 votes

Earlier, said the party could win the seats due to hard work by the party's state leaders and members. He thanked the voters for supporting the party.

The failed to open an account in the assembly elections in March. It had contested 35 seats.

