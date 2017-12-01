JUST IN
UP civic poll results: BJP bags 14 of 15 declared mayoral seats
Asaduddin Owaisi's MIM bags 29 seats in UP civic polls

MIM's Mashroom Fathima ended second in Ferozabad with 56,536 votes

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) on Friday won 29 of the 78 seats it contested in the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections.

The Hyderabad-headquartered party won 11 seats in Firozabad and three in Mahul Azamgarh. The party headed by Asaduddin Owaisi also bagged two seats each in Sambhal, Amroha, Meerut and Baghput and one each in Dasna Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Bijnor, Allahabad and Sitapur.

According to MIM sources, it finished second in the election for Ferozabad Mayor. Its candidate, Mashroom Fathima, polled 56,536 votes, pushing the Samajwadi Party to the third place. BJP's Nutan Rathore won the seat with nearly 99,000 votes

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi said the party could win the seats due to hard work by the party's state leaders and members. He thanked the voters for supporting the party.

The MIM failed to open an account in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in March. It had contested 35 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 01 2017. 20:19 IST

