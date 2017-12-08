Asaduddin Owaisi urges India to condemn US move on Jerusalem

-
-
MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has urged the government to condemn the US decision to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
He called the decision by US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel "condemnable".
The MP said the US move would make it much more difficult to achieve the goal of a sovereign and independent state of Palestine.
The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) President wanted to know the policy of Modi government on Trump's announcement.
"It has been the consistent policy of India to support an independent Palestine. This was reiterated on November 28, 2017," he tweeted.
"It has been consistent opinion of the world community, UN bodies and India that Jerusalem was occupied by Israel in the 1967 June war and it is an occupied territory."
