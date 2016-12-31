Ashok Malik: Digital, clean-up of property market pre-planned

In the normal course, politics is a careful, cautious and calibrated profession. When in government, politicians tend to turn even more conservative and risk-averse. Given this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation does not fit the conventional mould. Why did he go ahead with it? What were his motivations? As even his opponents have been forced to concede today, the economy had been repaired significantly in the past two years. Foreign investment had picked up. Consumption was slowly beginning to recover some of very substantial lost ground. Domestic private ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?