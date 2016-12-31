Ashok Malik: Digital, clean-up of property market pre-planned

Recasting Modi as responsible leader and resurgent PM is aimed at making him, champion of underdogs

Recasting Modi as responsible leader and resurgent PM is aimed at making him, champion of underdogs

In the normal course, politics is a careful, cautious and calibrated profession. When in government, politicians tend to turn even more conservative and risk-averse. Given this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation does not fit the conventional mould. Why did he go ahead with it? What were his motivations? As even his opponents have been forced to concede today, the economy had been repaired significantly in the past two years. Foreign investment had picked up. Consumption was slowly beginning to recover some of very substantial lost ground. Domestic private ...

Ashok Malik