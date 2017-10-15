Assembly Elections 2017: BJP misses a brave face in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has not generated the animated debate and discussion that Gujarat has among talking heads and the plebeians, although both states will vote together in December, wrapping up a politically tumultuous 2017. The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the Lahaul and Spiti Assembly constituencies shortly, which vote ahead of the rest of the state because the district becomes snow-bound by early November. Source: Data obtained from Election Commission of India website Himachal is a dot on the map of India. But the Bharatiya ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?