Assembly Elections 2017: BJP misses a brave face in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has not generated the animated debate and discussion that Gujarat has among talking heads and the plebeians, although both states will vote together in December, wrapping up a politically tumultuous 2017. The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the Lahaul and Spiti Assembly constituencies shortly, which vote ahead of the rest of the state because the district becomes snow-bound by early November. Source: Data obtained from Election Commission of India website Himachal is a dot on the map of India. But the Bharatiya ...