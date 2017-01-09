Assembly polls 2017: Congress doesn't have faith in state leaders, says BJP

Prashant Kishore is currently holding meetings with state Congress leaders

With the roping in to fine tune the party's strategy in poll-bound Uttarakhand, said it shows that the leadership has "lost faith" in state party leaders.



"Bringing in a professional strategist like shows that the leadership has no confidence in its state leaders," Pradesh media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said in a statement here.



The party is banking upon a professional poll strategist as it knows PCC leaders can't save its boat from sinking, he said.



is currently holding meetings with state leaders to get their feedback on ground realities and discuss the list of probable party candidates which is yet to be scrutinised by the AICC's screening committee.



On the Chief Minister repeatedly raking up the issue of the Centre not acting upon demands put forward by him, he said with just a little over month to go for assembly elections in the state Harish Rawat should give report card of his performance to people rather than his list of demands pending before the Central government.

