Assembly polls: Congress faces political battles with BJP in 6 states

Congress’ coming semi-final series: Still to overcome the latest shocker in Bihar, the Congress party faces political battles with the BJP in six states over the next 18 months. Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will have legislative Assembly polls by the year-end, Karnataka will go to the polls in April 2018. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan will have Assembly polls in the latter part of 2018, in a contest being billed as the semi-final, ahead of the 2019 national election. Infighting continues to plague the Congress in the poll-bound states. If not curbed, it could dent ...