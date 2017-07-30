Assembly polls: Congress faces political battles with BJP in 6 states

Congress’ coming semi-final series: Still to overcome the latest shocker in Bihar, the Congress party faces political battles with the BJP in six states over the next 18 months. Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will have legislative Assembly polls by the year-end, Karnataka will go to the polls in April 2018. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan will have Assembly polls in the latter part of 2018, in a contest being billed as the semi-final, ahead of the 2019 national election. Infighting continues to plague the Congress in the poll-bound states. If not curbed, it could dent ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?