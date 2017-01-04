Assembly polls: EC limits cash expense per candidate at Rs 20-28 lakh

TRENDING ON BS
Opposition demands Budget 2017 be tabled after March 11
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday set the campaign expenses limit per candidate between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 28 lakh in the five states where assembly polls will be held later this year.

Announcing the limit, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi said: "In Goa and Manipur the limit on election expenses per candidate is Rs 20 lakh."

"In Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand the election expenses limit per candidate is Rs 28 lakh," the CEC said.

Business Standard
Business Standard
