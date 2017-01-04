Assembly polls: EC limits cash expense per candidate at Rs 20-28 lakh

-
ALSO READAssembly elections announced. Voting for 5 states begins Feb 4 Simultaneous polls would benefit national parties: Experts Assembly elections 2017: AAP confident of winning in Goa, Punjab Defence personnel can cast votes through electronic transmission, says EC Trump, oil, interest rates, cash: events that markets will react to in 2017
-
The Election Commission of India on Wednesday set the campaign expenses limit per candidate between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 28 lakh in the five states where assembly polls will be held later this year.
Announcing the limit, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi said: "In Goa and Manipur the limit on election expenses per candidate is Rs 20 lakh."
"In Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand the election expenses limit per candidate is Rs 28 lakh," the CEC said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU