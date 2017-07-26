Aware of bonhomie with BJP, just remember RJD made you CM: Lalu to Nitish

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Yadav on Wednesday took a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he was aware of his longtime friend's growing bonhomie with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Talking to the media in Patna, Yadav said, "I am aware of the growing bonhomie between and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). I know BJP is desperate to ally with Janata Dal (United) (JD(U))."

Yadav further dared Nitish saying the alliance was forged because of him, and that the RJD made him Chief Minister.

However, Yadav has rubbished the repeated barbs of a breakup, asserting that all is well with

"Mahagathbandhan is intact and Nitish never asked for resignation from Tejashwi," he said while addressing a press conference in Patna.

Backing his tainted son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, the former chief minister said, the latter won't resign from his post.

Recently, the tension between the 'Grand Alliance' of Congress and RJD had grown as was facing increasing pressure to oust Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav from the cabinet after charges of were proved against him.

The registered a case against Lalu Yadav, his wife and son Tejashwi Yadav on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

The RJD supremo, however, has refuted the allegations against him and called it a political conspiracy hatched by the BJP.

Meanwhile, the BJP is mounting pressure on to oust Tejashwi Yadav from the party.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, " has no defence so he must immediately suspend Tejaswi Yadav. JD (U) is asking for a response since there has been enough delay in the matter. There is a strong case against Lalu Yadav's son. He has to clarify on the anonymous assets."

Modi also warned that they will not let the House function if an adequate response did not come from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo.