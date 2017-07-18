Azam Khan's advice to Mayawati: Don't resign from RS; prepare for 2019

(SP) leader on Tuesday advised Bahujan (BSP) supremo not to resign from the Rajya Sabha, adding that she should, in fact, start planning for 2019 general elections.

"She must be given chance to speak in the as she is a senior leader and served as a four-time chief minister of There is no need to resign. In fact, must plan things to fight for 2019 elections," he told ANI.

earlier in the day threatened to resign from the as she was not allowed to speak on and other weaker sections being targeted in

"When I tried speaking about the weaker sections today in the Rajya Sabha, I was not allowed to speak. Why? It's a shame. If I am not allowed to speak on being targeted, then I will resign from the Rajya Sabha," said.

She added that the reason she has decided to quit is because her points are not being heard and she is not allowed to speak on important matters.

She raised the Saharanpur violence and criticised the Yogi Adityanath government in for its handling of the matter.

"Since the (BJP) has come to power, there have been atrocities on and minorities starting from Rohith Vemula in Hyderabad, then the Gau Rakshaks," the chief asserted.

After the former chief minister walked out, the Opposition raised slogans and forced an adjournment of proceedings.

