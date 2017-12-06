Babri Masjid dispute: BJP creates row to get votes in Ram's name, says Cong

spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said his party had been consistently saying that the government and political parties should take a decision on the issue at the earliest after consulting the



He said the order of the apex court in this regard should be acceptable to all.



His comments came soon after BJP chief Amit Shah asked leader Rahul Gandhi and his party to clear their stand on the case after (party leader and) lawyer Kapil Sibal told the that hearing in the matter should be held after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.Surjewala also accused the ruling BJP of raking up the issue to escape from the "failed" development promises."The BJP is running away from the main issues and in order to escape from failed development promises, Amit Shah is raking up the issue," he alleged."The truth is that the entire matter of Ram Janmbhoomi is under consideration of the has been saying since day one that the government and political parties should take a decision in the matter at the earliest after consulting the and the order of the should be acceptable to all," he said."And not just Congress, even the BJP's law minister has said the same thing," he said adding that Amit Shah was creating controversy to garner votes in the name of Lord Ram.The BJP is nervous and worried as it faces a defeat in the upcoming (Gujarat) Assembly elections and is evading questions posed by Rahul Gandhi about Gujarat's development, Surjewala alleged." has nothing to do with whose lawyer Kapil Sibal becomes as it is his personal decision. Our decision is clear: Whatever decision the takes on Ram Janmbhoomi should be accepted by all," he said."The government and all the parties should take the decision on the matter at the earliest after consulting the Supreme Court," he added.The leader further said that the matter was first taken to the court in December 1885 by Nirmohi Akhada and it has been pending ever since.Surjewala also alleged that as per some media reports, Rs 1,400 crore collected for the construction of were embezzled by the organisations associated with the BJP."The member of Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas, Ramvilas Vedanti, also said that the BJP is using temple as a pretext to earn political points. Do you agree to this, and if you do not, then did you act against him?" the leader asked the saffron party."Are you not trying to divert the issue of Gujarat? You sometimes go to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Mughal era, but people want to know when you will come back to 2017 and talk about the current issues affecting them? Patidar, Dalit agitations and the adverse impact of 'Gabbar Singh Tax' on Surat businesses are issues the affecting the people today," he said."Why is BJP not giving right price for cotton or groundnut? Why are the Dalits and backward people agitating? People are seeking justice and change and want a prosperous Gujarat. You are resorting to low level after realising that your government is slipping out of your hand," he said.