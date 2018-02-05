Back rampant corruption remark with facts: Siddaramaiah to PM Modi

Hitting back at for his all-out attack on his government, on Monday accused him of telling a "tissue of lies" and said he was "morally not fit" to be "He did not speak as He has uttered a tissue of lies and made baseless and irresponsible allegations," said in an angry rebuttal to a litany of charges by Modi at a BJP rally here on Sunday. He said the "countdown has begun for Narendra Modi," citing the results of Rajasthan by-polls in which the ruling BJP faced an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the which won two Lok Sabha seats and one assembly segment. This came as a retort to Modi's assertion that the countdown for the exit of the government had begun and it was at the exit gate. Sounding the poll bugle for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka, Modi had accused the government of creating new records in corruption and dubbed it a "10 per cent commission government." "If they have evidence to prove, let them furnish the documents under which project or scheme corruption happened," the said. Raising the issue of murders of several BJP and activists, Modi had alleged criminals were ruling the roost and "ease of doing murders" was being discussed in the state while his government talked of ease of doing business. "He (Modi) has accused the government of taking 10 per cent commission in all the schemes and programmes. This is the most baseless and irresponsible allegation," he told reporters. Giving a point-by-point rebuttal, he said "Modi as a prime minster has lied to the people of the state and misled them by giving wrong information. According to me, he has denigrated his position." Asked if he thought Modi was fit to continue as as he had accused him of lying, he said, "according to me, he is morally not (fit) to be " Attacking Modi for the corruption jibe, he said B S Yeddyurappa was seated next to him at the rally and the should have known about what all happened during his term as Yeddyurappa had gone to jail and similarly former BJP ministers Katta Subramanya Nadu, Krishnaiah Shetty and Janardhan Reddy too went to jail duing the BJP rule. He said by projecting the person who had gone to jail and indulged in "looting" as chief minister, (apparently referring to Yeddyurappa), Modi had shown disrespect to the people of "I strongly condemn it." He said during Modi's chief ministership in Gujarat, the Lokayukta was not appointed for nine years because of the fear that their alleged corruption deeds would come out in the open. They did not appoint Lokayukta because of the fear that their illegal help to industrialists would comeout.

Even now after coming to power at the Centre, they havenot appointed Lokpal, he said. said as the of the country, "stooping to the level" of Yeddyurappa and making "baseless" allegations was the "most shameful" thing. Terming BJP's rule in the state from 2008 to 2013 as the government of "looters", said, "I'm not saying this for the sake of making allegations." On the during the BJP rule in the state, he said, "Yeddyurappa was next to him (Modi), who had also gone to jail, keeping him beside (accusing) fingers were shown at us. This is highly irresponsible and politically motivated statement." There was no other thing that was more shameful thanthis, he added. He also refuted the charges made by the BJP that his government was being "soft" towards "Jihadi forces" whom it had blamed for the killings of Hindu, BJP and activists. Asserting that had maintained number one position in various spheres, he said despite all this, Modi was claiming there was no law and order in the state. "Let Modi check top 10 states in the country where law and order issue was more severe," he said. He said BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajastan, Gujarat, and and Bihar (in coalition with JDU) topped the list. "He is not just He is the of this country... he should have noted other states when he spoke about law and order in Karnataka," said. Accusing Modi of making the charges out of malice with the coming polls in mind and to cover up the "loot" by the earlier BJP government, he also reminded Modi about the post-Godhra violence and alleged lawlessness in BJP-ruled states. He also hit out at Amit Shah, saying he was made an accused in a fake encounter case and went to jail. Shah was subsequently discharged by a The said there were expectations that the would speak about waiving of loan obtained by farmers from nationalised and scheduled banks and on the Mahadayi issue over which the state is locked in a dispute with He rejected the claims that excess amount was given to under the 14th finance commission, maintaining that what has been provided to the state was as per the constitutional mandate which was "our share." He said Modi had come here to make a political speech keeping elections in mind. "Even if he comes here 100 times or tries to instigate communal tension, people have decided to bring back to power" he said.