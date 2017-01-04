TRENDING ON BS
Assembly elections 2017: EC lists down Dos and Don'ts
Badal appeals for peaceful and fair elections in Punjab

Punjab, together with Goa, will go to polls on Feb 4, the Election Commision announced on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Vijay Sampla dedicate the Amritsar Beautification Project to the humanity in Amritsar, Punjab.
With Punjab set to go to polls on February 4, Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal appealed to political parties to co-operate with the Election Commission (EC) in conducting the elections in a peaceful and fair manner.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that Punjabis have always upheld the lofty ideals of peace, communal harmony and brotherhood and hoped the glorious tradition would be maintained.

Irrespective of political differences, every party has a right to disseminate their ideology, the Chief Minister said, adding that Punjab government fully respected this and was committed to carrying out elections in a peaceful, free and fair manner.

The Chief Minister also said the state government would fully cooperate with the Election Commission in strictly implementing the Model Code of Conduct.

