Be wary of 'patthar wali sarkar', Akhilesh Yadav tells voters on BSP

Terming previous BSP government as "patthar wali sarkar", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav Sunday alleged that it did nothing except for installing statues of elephants, its election symbol.
"Previous 'patthar wali sarkar' has done nothing for UP but for erecting stone statues of elephants," he said.
"If BSP comes to power again, its government will install bigger statues of elephants," he said, attacking Mayawati.
Akhilesh said while SP was anxious for the state's development, BSP was preoccupied with 'elephants', bigger statues of elephants to surpass the huge statue of Janeshwar Mishra.
"If she takes a cue from Maharashtra and starts competing with it, she will spend all money in state exchequer on installing statues bigger then that of Shivaji in Maharashtra",
he said causing peals of laughter among party workers.
"Our government has a lot of achievements, but she (Mayawati) has nothing to mention," he said.
While announcing free pressure cooker scheme for poor women, Akhilesh said, "This idea should have dawned on her first. She should have thought about it, but SP has stolen a march over her by announcing a scheme to provide free cooker to rural women.
