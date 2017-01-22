Be wary of 'patthar wali sarkar', Akhilesh Yadav tells voters on BSP

He alleged that it did nothing except for installing statues of elephants, its election symbol

Terming previous as "patthar wali sarkar", Chief Minister and national president Sunday alleged that it did nothing except for installing statues of elephants, its symbol.



"Previous 'patthar wali sarkar' has done nothing for UP but for erecting stone statues of elephants," he said.



"If comes to power again, its will install bigger statues of elephants," he said, attacking Mayawati.



Akhilesh said while SP was anxious for the state's development, was preoccupied with 'elephants', bigger statues of elephants to surpass the huge statue of Janeshwar Mishra.



"If she takes a cue from and starts competing with it, she will spend all money in state exchequer on installing statues bigger then that of Shivaji in Maharashtra",



he said causing peals of laughter among party workers.



"Our has a lot of achievements, but she (Mayawati) has nothing to mention," he said.



While announcing free pressure cooker scheme for poor women, Akhilesh said, "This idea should have dawned on her first. She should have thought about it, but SP has stolen a march over her by announcing a scheme to provide free cooker to rural women.

