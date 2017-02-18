Before floor test, Panneerselvam camp appoints MLA S Semmalai as party whip

The request have been forwarded to the govt for approval

The camp has appointed sitting MLA as the party whip and sent a letter to the Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal to this effect.



Presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan and Treasurer in the letter said they have appointed Semmalai as the party whip, prior to the motion of confidence in the Assembly.



As per party rules and regulations, in the absence of the General Secretary, party functionaries appointed by the previous General Secretary shall perform these functions



"As such we are herewith submitting the name of for your acceptance and orders urgently," the letter said.



"We also request the same may be forwarded to the Government and the approval thereafter be obtained urgently", the letter, signed by Panneerselvam and Madhusudhanan said.

Press Trust of India