Benami properties case: Lalu Yadav's family to face criminal proceedings

The Department on Thursday issued fresh summons to (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar to appear before it on Monday.

Official sources said the department is likely to file a criminal complaint against Bharti and Kumar.

Criminal complaint is also likely against Lalu Prasad's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and their son and former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The department is probing how were used by and his family to buy expensive properties in Delhi and Patna in a

The Tax officials said that the criminal complaint will be filed in a Delhi court and they want to question Bharti and her husband again in Delhi.

