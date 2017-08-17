TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

West Bengal municipal polls result: Mamata Banerjee's TMC set to win
Business Standard

Benami properties case: Lalu Yadav's family to face criminal proceedings

The Income Tax department is likely to file a criminal complaint against Bharti and Kumar

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Lalu Prasad, RJD
RJD chief Lalu Prasad talking to media after arriving to appear at a special CBI court in Ranchi on Thursday in connection with the multi-crore fodder scam case.

The Income Tax Department on Thursday issued fresh summons to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar to appear before it on Monday.

Official sources said the department is likely to file a criminal complaint against Bharti and Kumar.

Criminal complaint is also likely against Lalu Prasad's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and their son and former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The department is probing how shell companies were used by Lalu Prasad and his family to buy expensive properties in Delhi and Patna in a benami property case.

The Tax officials said that the criminal complaint will be filed in a Delhi court and they want to question Bharti and her husband again in Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%