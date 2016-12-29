Bestseller author Tuhin Sinha becomes new Mumbai BJP spokesman

Best-selling author and commentator Tuhin A. Sinha has been appointed a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party's unit here on Thursday, an official said.

His name was announced by city party chief Ashish Shelar, who welcomed him into the party fold on Thursday.

Confirming the development, the Jamshedpur-born Sinha said that he has been associated with the since a few years and would attempt to develop a greater connect between the party and the youth.

Ranked among the most prolific Indian writers experimenting with new genres, the 40-year-old Sinha has also dabbled with the entertainment industry, part-writing episodes of the seven-year-old teleserial 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

Among his books are romance story "That Thing Called Love", a cricket thriller "The Captain", a political thriller "Of Love and Politics", "Daddy" which celebrates new-age fatherhood, and an offbeat romance story "Let the Reason Be Love".

Besides these, he co-authored a book venture "India Aspires", with Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari, and collaborated with him for the ministry's road safety and other socially relevant initiatives.

An alumnus of the University of Delhi, Sinha has also functioned as a creative consultant and content head with Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd.

Recently, Sinha launched an NGO, the Ignited India Foundation, with an online auction of two Madhubani paintings, the proceeds of which went to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for a water conservation programme.