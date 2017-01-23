Bicycle will speed away, as Hand keeps it steady, says Kapil Sibal

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday expressed confidence about the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress alliance for the Uttar Pradesh elections.

"The Bicycle will speed away, as the Hand keeps it steady. No Lotus will bloom as the Elephant steps on it. 1917: a year of cheer and hope," he tweeted.

Later, he corrected the tweet, "Sorry. Should be 2017."

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal said his party has rolled out a balanced manifesto and will fulfil all promises mentioned.

"I am very sure that this alliance will strengthen our position in the Uttar Pradesh elections. We will win 300 plus seats and form a government here. We will fulfil all the promises we have mentioned in our manifesto," said Agarwal.

Putting all speculations to rest, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party has finally forged an alliance for the high-voltage Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The Congress, which wanted to contest as many as 121 seats, has reportedly now settled for 105 seats.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases beginning February 11 and results will be announced on March 11.

