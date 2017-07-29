Nitish Kumar expands Bihar Cabinet, inducts 27 new ministers

The new ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy at a function at the Raj Bhavan by Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi.
Vijendra Prasad Yadav of the JD(U) was the first to take oath followed by the BJP's Prem Kumar, who was the Leader of the Opposition in the previous the JD(U)-RJD-Congress government.
Others who took oath included the JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan and the BJP's Nand Kishore Yadav and Manju Verma.
While 14 from the JD(U) were made ministers, the NDA's share was 12 from the BJP, one from the LJP — Pashupati Kumar Paras, a brother of Union minister Ramvilas Paswan.
The RLSP and the HAM, the two other NDA allies, went unrepresented.
Besides Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, LJP chief Ramvilas Paswan and the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Choudhary attended the swearing-in function.
