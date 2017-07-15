Bihar is very worried as Lalu Prasad's family is being targeted: RJD

After (RJD) chief Yadav said that his son would not resign as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, the former's party on Saturday maintained that Lalu and his family are being targeted and the state and its government is with them.

Speaking to ANI, RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "You should see the matter in totality; we wanted a message to be conveyed as to why he should resign and also all the party members do not want this to happen. People of from all communities are worried and tensed. They believe Lalu and his family are being targeted. We all know that Sonia ji with Lalu and Nitish are trying to unite this alliance under very difficult circumstances.

Further slamming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Jha stated that they divide people and create violence in the country.

"Whether it is true or just to make the headline, the kind of language that speaks divides people. Their statement usually creates violence and riots between people," Jha said.

Resonating similar views, JD-U leader Sanjay Singh stated that to have a better political state Tejashwi should abide by rules and stand by the party.

"Leading a social life is totally different from personal; both can't be related together and creating an image in both is the most important thing. My concern towards the issue is when many people were killed in a rail accident during Yadav time; he resigned from his post. So, to have a better political state Tejashwi should abide by rules and stand by the party".

Yesterday, RJD chief Yadav averred that the grand alliance in is an unbreakable bond.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Yadav said that the RJD will not let the (BJP) or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) break the alliance between JD(U), Congress and the RJD.

"For us, the priority is the Presidential elections. There are reports of a rift in the alliance. Media reports are showing that Sonia ji has held talks with me and Nitish ji, all this is false. Our alliance is unbreakable. The RJD will not give the BJP and the any space to enter This all song and dance with the CBI reports and the ED reports is an attempt by the BJP to break our alliance in Bihar," said Yadav.

"All tangible and intangible assets of Lalu Yadav and his family are in public domain. The RJD will not let anybody break our alliance," he added.

After JD(U) urged to come out clean on the corruption charges imposed by the CBI and the ED and asked Lalu to declare his assets and reveal the source of income, the rift between the alliance partners in the state seemed to have widened and indicated that the ruling grand alliance is inching towards a split.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)