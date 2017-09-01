Binay Tamang, Anit Thapa expelled from GJM over anti-party activities

Senior GJM leaders and were expelled from the party today for "violating" the party line and alleged anti-party activities.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's central committee convened by its supremo at an undisclosed location near the Darjeeling- Sikkim border.

" and have been expelled from the party for violating the party line and anti-party activities," GJM general secretary Roshan Giri told PTI.

Tamang was removed from the post of GJM convener last night for his decision to suspend the shutdown till September 12.

The meeting also decided that the GJM will attend the September 12 talks with the state government scheduled to be held in north Bengal.

Reacting to his expulsion, Tamang said, "This is completely undemocratic. I am a founding member of the GJM. They can't expel me like this. I will seek legal opinion against this decision.

"I am not going to form a separate party," he added.