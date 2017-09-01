JUST IN
Binay Tamang, Anit Thapa expelled from GJM over anti-party activities

Tamang was allegedly removed for his decision to suspend shutdown in Darjeeling

Press Trust of India  |  Darjeeling 

GJM, Gorkhaland protests, Darjeeling
File photo of protestors burning the GTA act. (Photo: Twitter)

Senior GJM leaders Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa were expelled from the party today for "violating" the party line and alleged anti-party activities.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's central committee convened by its supremo Bimal Gurung at an undisclosed location near the Darjeeling- Sikkim border.

"Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa have been expelled from the party for violating the party line and anti-party activities," GJM general secretary Roshan Giri told PTI.

Tamang was removed from the post of GJM convener last night for his decision to suspend the Darjeeling shutdown till September 12.

The meeting also decided that the GJM will attend the September 12 talks with the state government scheduled to be held in north Bengal.

Reacting to his expulsion, Tamang said, "This is completely undemocratic. I am a founding member of the GJM. They can't expel me like this. I will seek legal opinion against this decision.

"I am not going to form a separate party," he added.
First Published: Fri, September 01 2017. 20:52 IST

