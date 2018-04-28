BJP: Akhilesh, Mayawati's proposed Karnataka visit is 'political tourism'

Taking a dig at the and the Bahujan Samaj Party, spokesperson of the BJP's unit Rakesh Tripathi has termed the proposed visits of and to poll-bound as "political tourism".

He, however, claimed that workers and people in want to have a glimpse of Chief Minister and his campaigning in different poll-bound states of the country is benefiting the party.

Alleging that both the SP and the BSP "thrive on caste politics", Tripathi said, "The election tours made to by SP chief and BSP supremo are simply political tourism."



"The main base and origin of both these parties is But, in this state their condition is miserable. Both of them are facing the worst times since their inception. They do not have any party organisation, base and mandate in Karnataka," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

The state spokesperson claimed that the founding members of the BSP were deserting the party which is finding it tough to preserve its status as a party.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi party, Tripathi said, "Ever since replaced his father (Mulayam Singh Yadav) as the SP president, the party has been weakened."



"The SP is a regional party. In Karnataka, it does not have any organisational structure. The tour of to will prove to be a flop show like the one to Gujarat," the leader said.

He claimed that influenced the entire country after becoming the chief minister.

"This is the reason why there has been a continuous demand from various poll-bound states for Adityanath to campaign for candidates," Tripathi said.

According to sources, Adityanath will be seen in action, addressing as many as 35 rallies and road shows the saffron party has organised for him as the Nath sect, to which he belongs, wields considerable clout in coastal

As per the party's plans, the chief minister's hectic tour will begin on May 3 and he will be there holding rallies daily between May 7 and 10, spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi told PTI.

BSP supremo Mayawati, whose party has entered into a pact with former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's JD(S), has already started working in the state with her rallies starting April 25 from Mysuru.

She will be addressing a rally in Chitradurga today and Belagavi and Bidar on May 5-6 respectively. The BSP is contesting on 20 seats in and is hoping to open an account there with the JD(S) support.

chief will also be touring the state to champion his party's cause in those constituencies where SP candidate is in the fray.

According to a party spokesperson, the SP has fielded over two dozen candidates in

Polling in will be held in a single phase on May 12 for all the 224 Assembly seats in the Congress-ruled state, including 36 reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes.