BJP calls Congress a sinking ship; not scared, say Gujarat Cong MLAs

The 44 Congress Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), who left for Bengaluru to ensure they don't succumb to police and political pressure to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said on Saturday that there is no pressure and that they are not scared of the saffron party.

However, BJP on Saturday said it is happening as people do not see any future in the Congress Party.

The MLAs reached Bengaluru late Friday night. One of the MLAs said they will be visiting Tirupati.

Yesterday, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi accused the BJP in of horse-trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for August 8.

Following this, Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad laughed off the accusation and said the Congress has become a sinking ship and is not able to hold their own house together.

'People do not see future in grand old party'

BJP leader S Prakash said the development speaks of the failure of the and state Congress leadership.

"The Congress leaders are not sure of getting re-elected and see no future in the Congress Party. Many of the MLAs are deserting the party," Prakash told ANI.

Similarly, another BJP leader Prabhat Jha mocked the Congress, saying it is not more a party, but is being run by a family.

"All the good people in the Congress would not want to stay now in the party. Congress is not a party, but is been run by a family. A country cannot be managed by a family, but by a party," he said.