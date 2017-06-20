BJP chooses Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as presidential candidate

The (BJP) on Monday flummoxed the Opposition by putting up current Bihar Governor — a 71-year-old Dalit leader from Uttar Pradesh — as presidential candidate.

President Amit Shah announced Kovind’s name after the party’s parliamentary board meeting in the morning. Prime Minister telephoned President Sonia Gandhi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh, as well as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, to inform them about the choice. Patnaik said his party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), would support Kovind.

The choice of a Dalit candidate was a well thought-out, said observers. This could help the consolidate its Dalit support base ahead of the Lok Sabha election slated for 2019. It could also mollify Dalits who are on the protest path in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and elsewhere.

This move could also rupture the “grand alliance” between the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the in UP. The BJP, with ally Apna Dal, had won 73 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2014 elections. The ruling party needs to repeat the performance to cross the majority mark in the House.

Kovind, a lawyer, is not a firebrand Hindutva leader, but has worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates, especially those working among Dalits. He joined the in 1991 and served in the Rajya Sabha for two terms between 1994 and 2006. His election is unlikely to face a stiff challenge, as the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 48.6 per cent of votes in the electoral college.

The Opposition said it would put up a contestant. However, there was no consensus on who that would be. A decision would be taken in a meeting on Thursday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said her party would support Kovind unless the Opposition put up a Dalit candidate. Janata Dal (United), or JD(U) — in power in Bihar — said it considered the state’s governor a good candidate. But, they did not want to break Opposition ranks. Both BSP and JD(U) have a significant Dalit base.

sources said the party might put up former Lok Sabha speaker — daughter of Dalit leader and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram. BJD and Aam Aadmi Party are reluctant to support a candidate.

Leaders of the Trinamool Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were of the opinion that the Opposition should field a Dalit candidate. In the Thursday meeting, they might propose the name of B R Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar, a politician and Dalit activist in his own right.

This could help the Opposition in two ways. First, the BJP’s ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, is likely to vote for Prakash Ambedkar, a Marathi. Mayawati might also be convinced to vote for B R Ambedkar’s grandson.

Opposition leaders are also miffed at the leaders for not having taken them into confidence. leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and CPI (M) chief Sitaram Yechury said this was not in the “spirit of consensus” the had promised.

They are planning to highlight recent killing of Dalits in UP and Haryana, and also remind people of Kovind’s stand, as BJP’s spokesperson in 2010, against the Ranganath Misra commission, which had proposed a 15 per cent reservation in government jobs for religious and linguistic minorities.