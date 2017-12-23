BJP counters Rahul Gandhi, says Congress has become minor regional party

Responding to Party President Gandhi's criticism of the (BJP) on Friday, the latter retaliated saying the grand old party is "synonymous with "

"The party, thanks to the leadership of Gandhi, is now a minor regional party. now stands for India's Notoriously Corrupt Party, not Indian is lying everyday, which is leading to the erosion of his credibility," leader GVL Narasimha Rao told ANI.

Further, Rao claimed that the BJP's ' model' has been accepted, contrary to Gandhi's claims, while the Amethi model has been rejected by the people of India, as it signifies "poverty and underdevelopment."

The newly-elected president during a presser post his first Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Friday had alleged that the is "all about lies."

"If you see the Modi model in Gujarat, it was a clear lie. When we went to Gujarat, the people said there is no model. They said what is going on is stealing of people's resources. The promise of 15 lakhs in every bank account, demonetisation, 'Gabbar Singh Tax' --everything is a lie," said

On a related note, Gandhi succeeded his mother and took over as the president, on December 16. He was officially declared the party president in a ceremony held at the party's 24 Akbar Road headquarters here.