Enforce a complete liquor ban across India: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
BJP dubs Chidambaram as 'failed home minister'

Chidambaram asked J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to severe all ties with the BJP

ANI  |  Mumbai/Srinagar 

Coming down heavily upon Congress leader P. Chidambaram for his tweet regarding the People's Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance, the BJP on Sunday dubbed the former as 'failed ex-home minister,' while saying that the grand old party was fishing in troubled waters by making such negative assertion.

Accusing the Congress of instigating the youth to create a ruckus, the BJP said the wrong policies of Congress were responsible for the anarchy in the Valley.

"The Congress party is fishing in troubled waters and I would like to recall Mr. Chidambaram the era of 2010 stone pelting agitation. We don't bother about Chidambaram's negative statement and tweets. Chidambaram, the failed home minister of India, is suggesting in a very wrong manner. The Congress just wants to topple democratically-elected governments everywhere, including Jammu and Kashmir," BJP leader and MLA from J-K's Nowshera district Ravindra Raina said.

He further said the coalition government of BJP and PDP was committed to restore peace, harmony and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir, while Congress party was trying to create problems.

Asserting that Chidambaram should refrain from commenting on Jammu and Kashmir government, BJP leader Shaina NC said, "The BJP and PDP have an alliance on common minimum programme which is in the interest of people of Jammu and Kashmir. I don't think it is for Mr. Chidambaram or any segment of the Congress to comment on it because they are not the elected choice of Jammu and Kashmir."

Amid the turbulent state in the Valley with soaring protests and clashes, Chidambaram on Saturday called on the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to severe all ties with the BJP in the state government and make peace in the state.

"The honourable course for honourable CM of J&K is to snap the coalition with BJP and make peace with the people," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

"Growing clamour for Governor's rule in J&K. Glad more people have realised PDP-BJP government is a disaster," he tweeted.

