BJP faces rebellion in its ranks in poll bound Gujarat

A day after it released its second list of candidates for the Gujarat assembly poll, the (BJP) faced rebellion from some of its state leaders.

The Congress party, the challenger in the state, said it has reached a compromise on the formula for reservations in government jobs that it promised the

The Patidar leadership said the formula would be announced by Patel on Monday in Rajkot.

In another much-anticipated event, the Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, would meet on Monday to announce the schedule to elect the successor to party president Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting is expected to pave the way for the election of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi to the post of the party chief. While an election has been scheduled for December first week, it is likely that Rahul is declared the party chief much before, if there are no other candidates in the fray. Party sources said the Congress would have its new president before the polling for the Gujarat elections begins.

According to a tentative schedule, the last date for filing of nominations could be later this week. In the absence of any other leader filing nomination, Rahul Gandhi might be announced elected by November 25.



The state goes to polls on December 9 and 14. The counting is on December 18. The BJP has announced its candidates on 106 of 182-seats. The Congress is yet to announce candidates.



On Sunday, supporters of BJP leaders, who believe their demands have been ignored in ticket selection, protested at the BJP state headquarters in Ahmedabad.



Party leader Liladhar Vaghela said he was upset as the party didn’t give a ticket to his eldest son Dilip. Another leader, Jethabhai Solanki, has quit the BJP, and there is speculation that the Congress might offer him

a ticket.



I K Jadeja and Nirmala Wadhwani are also upset at being denied party tickets.