BJP files complaint against Kejriwal over remarks on dengue, other diseases

The unit on Saturday filed a police complaint against Chief Minister Kejriwal over his post, which urged the voters not to vote for them (BJP) if they want to get rid of dengue and chikungunya-like diseases.

In the complaint, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also alleged that Kejriwal had violated Model Code of Conduct by posting "offending election material" on and also "campaigned beyond the prescribed time through his social media handles".

A team of lawyers led by some leaders filed the complaint at the Avenue Police Station on the direction of President Manoj Tiwari.

The also requested the Police to block Kejriwal's account.

The Chief Minister was also accused of impinging on the right of voters by threatening them via the video in which he said if the people of voted for the BJP, their children would fall prey to diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

Member of the BJP's legal team Neeraj, who submitted the complaint on behalf of the party, said he was "feeling apprehended" after watching the video.

"Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of and if he threatens the voters with dire consequences (dengue and chikungunya) for voting for the BJP, it clearly creates an apprehension in the mind of the voter," Neeraj said.

On Thursday, Kejriwal had said the people of would risk their children's lives if they voted for the in the civic polls, during a Live event.

"If you vote for the and if your child falls prey to chikungunya or dengue, you are responsible for it. I can offer free treatment to your child in (the government) hospitals, but why should children suffer at all?"