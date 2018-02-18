BJP 1st national party to move out of Lutyens'; Modi opens new HQ in Delhi

Prime Minister on Sunday inaugurated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) new headquarters in New Delhi at 6, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, in the presence of veteran leaders like L K Advani and

Equipped with modern facilities, the headquarters' foundation stone was laid by Modi on August 18, 2016.

It was constructed in a record time of one-and-half years.

With the inauguration, the became the first major party to shift its office outside the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone, following a Supreme Court directive that party offices should be relocated from there.

Addressing the gathering on the ocassion, Modi said: "Ours was a journey that began with greats such as Dr and Pandit Generations of 'karyakartas' have given their life for the party."

He said that the Jan Sangh and leaders have been at the forefront of all leading mass movements after Independence.

"Ours is a party committed to Rashtra Bhakti. In thought, in action and in implementation, the BJP's core is truly democratic," the Prime Minister added.