BJP Kashmir unit organises counseling for youths against stone pelting

The unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, for the first time, organised a counseling session for the youths of Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, against stone pelting.

The Spokesperson of unit, Khalid Jehangir, is leading the program, with a view to convince the youths that leadership is misusing them for their personal benefits.

"We are listing all the grievances people face in the state and also trying to counsel them that we shouldn't pave way to violent means. The response to it is good," said Jehangir.

The counseling started in many areas of Ganderbal district like, Kangan, Behama, Gund and others.

According by Khalid Jehangir, the party high command has given them the task to counsel Kashmiri youths against this menace of stone pelting.

Parents of many youths also hailed this step and feel it will be beneficial for their children.