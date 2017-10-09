BJP keeps eco-stick in NDA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to company secretaries last Wednesday on the economy had beamed a mixed message to his Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) allies. The ruling National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) constituents didn’t find much to cheer, feeling Modi had not touched on their fundamental concerns, while he sought to appropriate the ethical space by emphasising the Centre’s ‘combat corruption’ agenda. To make the point, an NDA leader, who wished to remain anonymous, recalled a knockout punch delivered by a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?