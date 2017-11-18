BJP lauds improved Moody's India rating upgrade

The Narendra Modi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday rejoiced at Moody’s Investors Service raising India’s sovereign rating for the first time in 13-years, while the Congress said the government was clutching at straws to claim its lost credibility after destroying the economy with the double whammy of demonetisation and roll out of a “flawed” goods and services tax (GST). Senior BJP leader and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the Moody’s improved rating comes on the heels of India improving its standing in the World ...