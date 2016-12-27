BJP launches Vikas Raths ahead of Mumbai civic elections

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the 'chariots' at his official residence

BJP's Mumbai unit today launched 'Vikas Nirman Raths' to highlight developmental work of the BJP-led Maharashtra government, ahead of the crucial elections to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai which are due early next year.



Chief Minister launched the 'chariots' at his official residence, 'Varsha', in south Mumbai. These chariots, which are suitably modified vans, will show films on developmental work of the Fadnavis government.



'Vikas Raths' will help propagate BJP-led government's initiatives during the last two years among people, Mumbai president Ashish Shelar said.



"The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister have asked us to work for welfare of people," he said, in an apparent reference to the ally Shiv Sena supporting the farmers from Shahapur who are agitating against the CM's ambitious Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project.



"As far as development is concerned, we won't budge even an inch. We won't retreat from the path of development," Shelar said.



Project-affected farmers from Shahapur, Kalyan and Bhivandi tehsils met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray seeking changes in 712-km highway project, worth Rs 30,000 crore. Thackeray offered his party's support to them, though Sena is a part of the government.

Press Trust of India