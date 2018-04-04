BJP-led NDA MPs to forego salaries to protest disruption of Budget session

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party Members of Parliament and those of its allies will forego their salaries and allowances for 23 days, the duration of the second half of the Budget session, to protest non-functioning of Parliament because of disruptions.
The BJP’s move came on a day when the Lok Sabha yet again couldn’t transact any business because of disruptions, while the Rajya Sabha witnessed 11 adjournments, including 10 adjournments from 2 pm as the government unsuccessfully pushed for the passage of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill in the din.
As Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh moved the Bill for passage, and the chair said the House would proceed with a voting on the Bill as no member has given their name for a debate on it, the Trinamool Congress demanded a division.
Since the division required the House to be in order but most opposition parties continued to protest in the Well, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien had to adjourn the House.
Later in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said MP’s of BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies will forego their salaries and allowances to protest the Opposition not allowing Parliament to function. He said the two Houses have not been able to function because of Congress party’s “undemocratic politics”.
In the afternoon, the Congress and other opposition parties said they wanted to discuss the Supreme Court order on the SC/ST prevention of atrocities act, and the CBSE paper leak, but the government has not reached out. The opposition has been accusing the government of a “fixed match” in disrupting Parliament to avoid taking up the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, and discuss issues of public importance. Opposition parties will protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on Thursday.
