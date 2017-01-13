BJP mocks 'political drama' in Samajwadi Party

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday asked the to resolve the ongoing 'political drama' and focus on law and order, corruption and lack of administration in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

general secretary told ANI the tussle in the clearly indicates that the ruling party in is in total confusion at the moment.

"It is purely a political drama. This is a sign that the party (SP) is in total disarray and they talk about giving a fight to the BJP. There was lot of corruption and now the family is seen fighting for power," he said.

"The people are upset with the party (SP). I hope there will be a change in UP," he added.

The will later in the day hold its first hearing on the dispute in the Samajwadi Party.

The poll panel announced the date of hearing on Tuesday, a day after both factions - led by party patriarch and his son Chief Minister - submitted their rebuttal to each other's claims over control of the party.

Earlier on Monday, Mulayam met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and Election Commissioners O P Rawat and A K Joti during which he has reportedly reiterated that stands expelled from the party and he continues to remain the president.

Mulayam, however, later extended an olive branch to his son and said that Akhilesh would become the Chief Minister after the elections.

Earlier, Ram Gopal submitted a dossier containing signed affidavits of support for the Akhilesh faction from party delegates, MPs, MLAs and MLCs. The Akhilesh camp urged the poll body to decide on the matter at the earliest.