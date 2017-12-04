BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's rise: Congrats, for promotion without performance

The (BJP) on Monday took a dig at vice-president on his unopposed nomination to the post of party chief, saying that such an was only possible in a feudal setup.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister congratulated Rahul for 'promotion without performance'

"I congratulate for his promotion without performance. This can only be possible in a feudal setup. I fully know that the way is in ventilator, standing in elevator will not do anything different. He failed in all the exams," Naqvi said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul filed his nomination papers for the post of party chief at the Committee (AICC) headquarters here.

The election, if necessary, will be held on December 16.

If elected, Rahul will succeed his mother Sonia, who has been holding the post for nearly two decades.