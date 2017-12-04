JUST IN
BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's rise: Congrats, for promotion without performance

Earlier in the day, Rahul filed his nomination papers for the post of party chief at the AICC headquarters here

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting at Amreli, Gujarat. PTI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday took a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on his unopposed nomination to the post of party chief, saying that such an election was only possible in a feudal setup.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi congratulated Rahul for 'promotion without performance'

"I congratulate Rahul Gandhi for his promotion without performance. This can only be possible in a feudal setup. I fully know that the way Congress is in ventilator, Rahul Gandhi standing in elevator will not do anything different. He failed in all the exams," Naqvi said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul filed his nomination papers for the post of party chief at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here.

The election, if necessary, will be held on December 16.

If elected, Rahul will succeed his mother Sonia, who has been holding the post for nearly two decades.
First Published: Mon, December 04 2017. 15:03 IST

