BJP moves a step closer to Opposition-free India

The Janata Dal (United) joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance has dealt a fatal blow to Opposition unity and could help achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah’s vision of a “vipaksh mukt Bharat” or an India free of anti-BJP Opposition. Wednesday’s developments in Bihar also have ramifications for an impending Cabinet reshuffle. It could mean that some of the JD(U) members of Parliament might be accommodated in the Cabinet. JD(U) has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha. Their numbers would help ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?