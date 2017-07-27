BJP moves a step closer to Opposition-free India

The Janata Dal (United) joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance has dealt a fatal blow to Opposition unity and could help achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah’s vision of a “vipaksh mukt Bharat” or an India free of anti-BJP Opposition. Wednesday’s developments in Bihar also have ramifications for an impending Cabinet reshuffle. It could mean that some of the JD(U) members of Parliament might be accommodated in the Cabinet. JD(U) has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha. Their numbers would help ...