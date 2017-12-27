BJP, Opposition spar over Chidambaram's presence in House panel

At a Parliamentary standing committee meeting to discuss privacy and security issues related to Aadhaar, Opposition members on Wednesday protested a move by (BJP) members to ask committee chairman to recuse himself from the proceedings.

The Parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs is examining the subject, ' security and privacy concerns related to Aadhaar', from October 24. It is one of the eight subjects that committee had identified to be discussed at its meetings this year, and has spent four meetings on it.

However, five of the members of the committee, including Chandigarh Lok Sabha MP Kirron Kher, has asked that recuse himself from chairing the discussion on heads the committee.

The members have argued that fiduciary interest in the issue as he is representing his Rajya Sabha colleague in the Supreme Court on a petition that challenges the Speaker's decision to certify the Bill as a 'money Bill'. The members have asked that either recuse himself, or allow the parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology to take up the issue.

At the meeting on Wednesday, a united Opposition pointed out that the members woke up to the fact of representing Ramesh in the Supreme Court after the committee has already discussed the issue over its last four meetings. It also resisted the move to demand that withdraw from the proceedings. In the meeting, said he is fighting the case gratis.

More fireworks are expected in the committee's next meeting. Sources said the Opposition members have "sharp differences" with the government on Aadhaar, and believe that the committee, under the chairmanship of Chidambaram, should continue to examine the issue. "I cannot divulge details of Parliament panel meet. But can say that the Trinamool will fight till our last breath to prevent being forced on the poor and the marginalised," Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien, also a member of the committee tweeted.

Apart from Chidambaram, other members of the committee include Mallikarjun Kharge, Derek O'Brien, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Jay Panda, Kirron Kher, V Maitreyan, Ramen Deka and Sanjeev Kumar Balyan.

The 31-member committee has 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The has 13-members in the committee. The Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena, Shiromani Akali Dal and Telugu Desam Party have a member each. The AIADMK has three members, the Biju Janata Dal two and Telangana Rashtra Samiti one. The Congress has four, Trinamool Congress two, Samajwadi Party and Nationalist Congress Party one each.